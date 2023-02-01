Frederick Charles Shively, formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, entered into rest with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in his sleep on January 29, 2023 at the St. Vincent's Riverside Hospice Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on November 4, 1938 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Fred was the son of the late Elizabeth S. Shively (Hawkins) and Charles H. Shively, both of whom preceded him in death. Fred was also preceded in death by a brother, John W. Shively, a sister, Betty Jane O'Donnell and his wife, Ruth. He is survived by four brothers: James Shively (Anne) of Carlisle, PA; Robert Shively (Judy) of Shippensburg, PA; Thomas Shively (Dorothy) of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; David Shively (Susan) of Shippensburg, PA, as well as four sisters: Mary Ann Venner of Chambersburg, PA; Sally M. Phelps (Henry) of Grosse Ile, Michigan; Kathleen E. Hanlin, and Nancy V. Shively, both of Chambersburg, PA. Fred is also survived by one daughter, Dr.Rebekah R. Shively of Middleburg, Florida, and one grandson, Michael F.C. Bliss of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Fred graduated from Big Spring High School in Newville, PA in 1956 before enlisting into the United States Air Force and had a rewarding career in real estate after his term of enlistment. Fred was a member of Good Samaritan Anglican Church, Middleburg, Florida, and was previously a member of Grace Anglican, Fleming Island, Florida; Truro Anglican Church, Fairfax, Virginia, and Snyder's United Methodist Church, New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors, with a memorial placed also at Snyder's Cemetery, New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania.