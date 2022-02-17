 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freda Bender

Freda, 94, of Carlisle, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, died Tuesday. Freda's survivors include her son: Tom and her sister, Ida Mae Eppley. You may remember Freda from: The Ryans Store or Citizens Fire Company in Mechanicsburg.

Join Freda's family for gathering from 12:00 to 3:00 with Time of Remembrance at 2:00 on Wednesday at Buhrig's Gathering Place, (717) 766-3421. Read Freda's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com

