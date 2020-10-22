Fred L. Wogan Sr., 79, of Carlisle, PA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to read the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.
