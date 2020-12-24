Fred L Langer Sr. 85 passed away peacefully, Sunday December 20,2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in March 1935, in Altoona, PA, he was son of the late Franklin L. and Frances R. (Hileman) Langer. Fred was a graduate of Altoona High School and served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a hardworking family man and spent many years working as a security guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching football. Surviving are his wife of 33 years. 2 Sons, 7 Daughters, 18 Grandchildren, and 24 Great Grandchildren. Contributions in Freds memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.