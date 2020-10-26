Fred L. Baldwin

Fred “Freddie” Baldwin, age 82, of Carlisle died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the UPMC West Shore Hospital with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Carlisle, PA on May 28, 1938 to the late Fredrick and Erma Shughart Baldwin.
There will be a Pass-Through viewing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. As mandated by Gov. Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Funeral services will be held privately at the funeral home and a live stream will be available. Interment will also be private in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
To view the full obituary and sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.