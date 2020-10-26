Fred L. Baldwin

There will be a Pass-Through viewing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. As mandated by Gov. Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Funeral services will be held privately at the funeral home and a live stream will be available. Interment will also be private in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle, PA.