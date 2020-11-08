Fred G. McLaughlin, 83, of Carlisle, passed away, while surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1936 in Chambersburg, to the late Kenneth and Esther Elizabeth Marie (VanScyoc) McLaughlin.

Fred honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church and a former member of First United Methodist Church. Fred enjoyed riding his motorcycle to anywhere he could find people who would listen as he taught about the word of God. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors and the Elks Lodge #578 where he was a former Exalted Ruler and served as a Chaplain. Fred retired from Fahrney Bus Company after providing over 40 years of service to the Carlisle Area School District. He loved trains so much that he not only collected them but often planned trips around seeing trains or riding on one to his destination.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Beverly Wagner McLaughlin of Carlisle; three children, Deb McLaughlin of North Carolina, Bryan (wife Sharon) McLaughlin of Shippensburg, and Aaron McLaughlin (companion Kimberly) of Carlisle; one sister, Sally Guthrie of Connecticut; one brother, Tim (wife Corry) McLaughlin; seven step-children; eighteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.