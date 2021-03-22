Franklin R. Brandt

Franklin Rolar Brandt (age 88) passed peacefully to his eternal home on March 19, 2021 at the Harrisburg Hospital. He was born April 24, 1932 in Newville, PA and was the son of the late Frank P. Brandt and Mildred Rolar Brandt. He was a graduate of Newville High School and Penn State University. Frank worked as a crystal engineer for the former Reeves Hoffman Division where he retired at 34 years of service. His work included crystal designs for the Patriot Missile System and the Apollo Moon landing mission, including crystals that were in the camera. He developed crystals that were utilized in IBM computer systems, as well as the first quartz wrist watches. He holds a patent for the design of Ruggedized Crystals.