Frank P. Ilaria, 69, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on December 25, 2019 at home. He was born October 10, 1950 in Carlisle, PA to the late Charles and Frances (Maffia) Ilaria. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Ilaria of Detroit, MI; a grandson, Nicholas; siblings, Cynthia M. Wilson of Gardners and Charles J. Ilaria Jr. of Newville; companion Judy Seltzer and several nieces and nephews. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
