Frank M. Romito Jr.

Frank M. Romito Jr., age 68, of Carlisle, passed away February 5, 2021 at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital. Born April 17, 1952 in Carlisle, son of the late Frank M. Sr. and Betty (Baker) Romito.

A walk through viewing will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 from 6 to 8pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

