Francis J. "Frank" Mettler

Frank attended St. James Catholic Church and Parochial School and graduated from Harrisburg Catholic High School with the class of 1954. He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Frank was employed by Sprint Corp. for 31 years before retiring as an Assistant Office Manager. He was a man of many talents and particularly enjoyed remodeling, gardening, and building things with his own hands. Frank was an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed boating and traveling with his family. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a member for 58 years. Frank was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4057, a former member of the Elks Lodge #578, and a past member of Camp Buckskin in Cameron County.