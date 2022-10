Francis E. Wilson, 89, of Cumming, GA and formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.