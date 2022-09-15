 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francis Connor

  • 0

Francis Connor

May 28, 1954- September 10, 2022

Francis Connor, 68, of Newville, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in his residence. He was born May 28, 1954, in Pitt County, NC, to the late John M. and Thelma (Brown) Connor.

Francis was a United States Army Veteran. He worked in the plumbing trade for 38 years.

Surviving are his children, Trevor (Cheyenne) Connor of Newville, and Kelsie Connor of Waynesboro; grandchild, Julianna M Connor and soon to be grandchild, John H Connor.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The iOS update we've been waiting for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News