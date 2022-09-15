Francis Connor

May 28, 1954- September 10, 2022

Francis Connor, 68, of Newville, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in his residence. He was born May 28, 1954, in Pitt County, NC, to the late John M. and Thelma (Brown) Connor.

Francis was a United States Army Veteran. He worked in the plumbing trade for 38 years.

Surviving are his children, Trevor (Cheyenne) Connor of Newville, and Kelsie Connor of Waynesboro; grandchild, Julianna M Connor and soon to be grandchild, John H Connor.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.