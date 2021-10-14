Frances J. Chamberlin

Frances J. (Hoover) Chamberlin, 88, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Newville, a daughter of the late Norman and Ethel (Boll) Hoover. Frances graduated from the Newville High School. She enjoyed gardening, flowering, feeding birds, and crocheting. Frances was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church and the Cumberland County Farm Women. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd D. (Angela) Chamberlin, Danny R. (Regina) Chamberlin, and Jerry L. (Dawn) Chamberlin; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay E. Chamberlin who passed away on July 28, 2013. Also preceding her in death are six brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church. Pastor Ed Blank will officiate. Burial will follow in the Middle Spring Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services on Monday in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.