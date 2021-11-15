Frances E. Horkowitz

Frances Colameco Horkowitz of Carlisle, 95, born in Philadelphia on November 2, 1926, passed away on November 13, 2021, at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, PA. Frances was the daughter of Antonio Colameco and Antonetta (Panzano) Colameco of Philadelphia.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lynne Marie Schwartz and brother Bernard Colameco.

Frances, a graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, Class of 1944, received a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1948, married her husband of seventy-two years in 1949 and spent the next thirty-four years as an Army wife raising her three children and moving multiple times from post to post in both the United States and Europe. Her husband's various assignments led her to California, Michigan, Hawaii, Alabama, Texas (twice), Germany (twice), Colorado and Maryland.

Frances's true calling outside the home was community theater. Through the years she acted in, directed, or produced numerous shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, The Diary of Anne Frank, Pippin, Lion in Winter, Murder at the Vicarage, Annie, Under Papa's Picture, Into the Desert, Summer and Smoke, and Master Class, among others.

Locally she was involved with the Carlisle Musical Arts Club, the Carlisle Cantata Choral Ensemble, the Senior Theatre Players, Oyster Mill Theatre, and the Little Theater of Mechanicsburg.

Between shows Frances found time to play an extra in the 1983 movie Lone Wolf McQuade, teach reading to students seeking a high school equivalency certificate and appear in various television and billboard commercials.

Frances is survived by her husband Colonel Gabriel William Horkowitz of Carlisle, daughter Ruth Ann Macfarlane and husband Bryan, of Center Valley, PA, son Carl Gabriel Horkowitz of El Paso, Texas, grandson Benjamin Schwartz of Brooklyn New York, granddaughter Rebecca Garrison and great-grandsons Jack, Levi, and Rhys Garrison, all of Phoenix, Arizona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will take place later at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

