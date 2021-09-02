Fotoula Chavis, 81, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away August 31, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Achladochori, Messina Greece on January 6, 1940, to the late Vasili Papadopoulous and Stavroula Kommata.

Fotoula was a homemaker and a part-time seamstress. She enjoyed working on the family olive grove, gardening, sewing, quilting, and jewelry making. She was a member of the Pillars of Orthodoxy Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hughie P. Chavis Jr of Waynesboro; her sons, Hughie P. Chavis III of Wichita, Kansas; Christos Chavis of Waynesboro; and, daughter, Triada Chavis of Waynesboro; sisters, Panagiota Papanikolaki and Anthi Skokou of Greece; and 3 grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, George Papadopoulous, and Konstantina Papadopoulou.

A reception of the body at the Pillars of Orthodoxy Church, 350 W. Old York Road, Carlisle, PA will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service. A burial service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Pillars of Orthodoxy Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.