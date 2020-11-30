Foster Priest

Foster "Dan" Priest, 87, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Altoona, PA to the late Foster and Marjorie (Stillwell) Priest.

Dan will be missed by his wife, Sandy of 19 years; three children, Dani-Jo (Terry) Trusdell, Ryan (Valerie) Priest, and Liane ( Frank) Kosmela; and step-children, Ken (Kim) Sellick, Karl (Christine) Sellick and Keith (late Lynn) Sellick. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brianna Trusdell, Jack Kosmela, Abra (Paul) Millsaps, Zoe Sellick, Andrew Sellick and Rita Sellick; a great-granddaughter, Simone Millsaps; and a brother, Michael (Janice) Priest. He was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest Priest.

Dan graduated from Middletown High School in 1952 and served our country in the United States Air Force for 4 years and the Navy for 2 years, fighting in the Korean Conflict. Dan retired from IBM, after 31 years of service, as a System Analyst. He was a life-time member of the VFW, American Legion and a member of the Mt Zion United Methodist Church.

There will be no services held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to his church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 420 Park Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, Pa. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.