× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Foster E. Baker, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at Perry Village, New Bloomfield.

Foster was born September 29th, 1930 in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry & Mabel (Dick) Baker.

Foster was the widower of Evelyn E. (Stone) Baker.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Baker & wife Tina, of Shermans Dale. His daughter, Cathy Baker, of Carlisle. Two granddaughters and 8 great-grandsons.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Foster Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.