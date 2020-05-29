Foster E. Baker

Foster E. Baker

Foster E. Baker, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at Perry Village, New Bloomfield.

Foster was born September 29th, 1930 in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry & Mabel (Dick) Baker.

Foster was the widower of Evelyn E. (Stone) Baker.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Baker & wife Tina, of Shermans Dale. His daughter, Cathy Baker, of Carlisle. Two granddaughters and 8 great-grandsons.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

