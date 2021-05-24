Floyd E. Crum, 83, of Newville died Saturday May 22, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle.

He was born March 22, 1938 in Shermans Dale, a son of Ernest and Helen Barrick Crum.

He is survived by his wife Julie A. "Judy" Clark Crum.

Floyd had served in the US Army Reserves, he had worked as a meat cutter, and store manager at Lynn's Market, and Allen Dairy. He was a member of Big Spring Presbyterian Church, Newville where he had served as an Elder, and a Trustee, he had served as president of the Newville Borough Council. He loved all sports, and had umpired baseball, and had been a basketball referee.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son David S. Crum and his wife Jennifer; five grandchildren Levi Crum and his wife Makenzie, Jacob Crum, Michael Kessler and his wife Ashley, Breanna Kessler, and Alec Kessler; four great grandchildren Logan, Aidan, Eliza, and Robbie.

He is preceeded in death by one son Michael Floyd Crum, one daughter Cami Sue Kessler, and one brother Victor Crum.

The family will receive friends and family from 3:30 to 4 PM Thursday May 27, 2021 at the Big Spring Presbyterian Church Newville. A memorial service will be held in the church at 4 PM Thursday with the Rev. Jeanette Mater officiating.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society 2 Lemoyne Dr #101, Lemoyne, PA 17043 or Big Spring Presbyterian Church 25 S. Corporation Street Newville, PA 17241.