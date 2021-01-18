Florence A. Newhouse

Florence A. "Flo" Newhouse, age 78 of Carlisle died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital with her loving family at her side.

You may remember "Flo" from working at the Pizza Hut here in Carlisle on High Street.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth I. Newhouse, her son, Ed Newhouse and daughter, Michelle L. Russell (husband Kurt), two brothers, John and Michael Kazor and her daughter in law, Joan Brown Martin Newhouse.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. There will be a pass-through visitation on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Masks and social distancing practices are required. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you many be asked to wait at the door until the numbers allow for your entrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

