Florence A. Armolt, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 7, 1928 in Carlisle to the late John W. and Mary E. (Fahnestock) Stotler and was the widow of Samuel Armolt Sr. to whom she had been married for 52 years.

Florence was a long-time member of McClures Gap Church of God and had recently been attending Newville First Church of God with her daughter. She retired from Newville Shoe Company after being employed there for all her working life. Florence enjoyed crocheting and made baby blankets for all her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and her poodles Missy and Sandy.

Florence is survived by three sons, Samuel (wife Bobbi) Armolt of Shermans Dale, Lester Armolt of Newville, and Terry Armolt (companion Patti) of Chesapeake, VA; four daughters, Rhonda (husband Edward) Hall of Newville, Cindy (husband Richard) Lohman of Virginia Beach, VA, Gloria (husband Sam) Bates of Newville, and Julie (husband Bill) Davis of Dillsburg; fourteen grandchildren; thirty two great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Darlene Armolt; two grandsons, Joshua Armolt and Michael Chronister; five brothers; and one sister.