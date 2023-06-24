Ferne L. Newcomer

Sept. 12, 1937- June 22, 2023

HOCKERSVILLE - Ferne L. "Bob" Newcomer, 85, formerly of Hockersville died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the Swaim Health Center at Green Ridge Village, Newville. She was born on September 12, 1937, in Oakville, Cumberland County and was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Martha E. (Wright) Culbertson and the widow of Carl E. "Pickel" Newcomer who died on February 22, 2020.

She was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School and a 1957 graduate of Carlisle Hospital School Practical Nursing. Ferne was employed at Kinney Shoe Corp. for 17 years. She was a member of the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren and later the Centerville Lutheran Church, Newville. She was a life member of Penn Twp. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and member of American Business Womens Association. Ferne enjoyed playing softball in the Carlisle Recreational League.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony L. "Tony" of Hockersville and Timothy L. (Paul) of Carlisle; daughter Tina L. (Luke) Fry of Hockersville; two step-grandsons Chris and Eric Bupp and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law Carol L. (Robinson) Bupp Newcomer and four sisters, Mary Jane Motter, Esther Ramp, Twyla Anderson and Louise Bouder.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Michael Faust officiating. Burial will be in Centerville Memorial Park, Newville. Memorials may be made to Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Rd, Newville, PA 17241. EwingBrothers.com