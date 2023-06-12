Fern M. Oram
February 9, 1937 - June 9, 2023
Fern M. Oram, age 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at West Shore Hospital. Born at home on February 9, 1937, in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Marguerite E. (Green) Mackes.
Fern graduated from Slatington High School Class of 1955 and from the University of Eastern Michigan, Class of 1959. Fern was a lifelong teacher of students with special needs. She taught in the Norristown School district prior to marriage. Fern returned to teaching full time with the IU 15 Capital Area Intermediate Unit. Fern was active in St. Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church Camp Hill and Church Choir from 1968 to 2023. She worked summers in high school, college and as an adult with the Easterseals Society of Pennsylvania overnight camps for children and adults with disabilities at Camp Daddy Allen, Hickory Run State Park, Camp Lend-a-Hand, Conneaut Lake PA, and Camp Harmony Hall, Middletown beginning in 1954 and concluding in 1974. She was a member of The General Federation of Women's of Mechanicsburg Clubs; Junior Women's Club of Mechanicsburg. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother with the Boy Scouts of America and Brownie Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts of the USA. Fern was a founding member of the Mechanicsburg Museum Association; serving as president, as wells as in other positions and continuing to volunteer. Fern was active with friends in TOPS Club for many years. Fern was a long standing member of the Penn-Cumberland Garden Club.
She loved sharing the herb teas and pressing flowers. In her life, there was always room for one more person who ever needed love. Fern was a loving teacher, friend, family member, mother and wife. Fern is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Reginald S. "Reg" Oram; two children John R. S. Oram of Philadelphia and Jennifer R. Oram of Albuquerque, NM; three siblings Ronald C. Mackes, Paul E. Mackes and wife Kathyrn, and Marjorie M. Hobbs and husband Robert as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, Camp Hill where there will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To sign the online guest book please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com