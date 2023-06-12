Fern graduated from Slatington High School Class of 1955 and from the University of Eastern Michigan, Class of 1959. Fern was a lifelong teacher of students with special needs. She taught in the Norristown School district prior to marriage. Fern returned to teaching full time with the IU 15 Capital Area Intermediate Unit. Fern was active in St. Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church Camp Hill and Church Choir from 1968 to 2023. She worked summers in high school, college and as an adult with the Easterseals Society of Pennsylvania overnight camps for children and adults with disabilities at Camp Daddy Allen, Hickory Run State Park, Camp Lend-a-Hand, Conneaut Lake PA, and Camp Harmony Hall, Middletown beginning in 1954 and concluding in 1974. She was a member of The General Federation of Women's of Mechanicsburg Clubs; Junior Women's Club of Mechanicsburg. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother with the Boy Scouts of America and Brownie Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts of the USA. Fern was a founding member of the Mechanicsburg Museum Association; serving as president, as wells as in other positions and continuing to volunteer. Fern was active with friends in TOPS Club for many years. Fern was a long standing member of the Penn-Cumberland Garden Club.