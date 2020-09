Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Fern E. Riggleman, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a compete obituary please visit www.Since1853.com