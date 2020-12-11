Faye M. Ankabrandt

Faye enjoyed growing up on a farm with pets and farm animal friends and had many "farm stories" to tell her children. She spent her younger years being a great mom to her five children before she went to work for the South Middleton School District for 29 years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist church, currently Carlisle United Methodist Church. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher caring for and teaching toddlers in the church nursery for over 65 years. She was recognized by the Pa Sunday School Association for her service. Faye was a Den Mother to many Cub Scouts and went on to be a Den Leader Coach who was awarded the District Order of Merit. She was very proud to have raised four sons who all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Faye was a member of AARP and the Cumberland County School Retirees.