Faye A. Hurley, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at UPMC-Carlisle. She was born on February 17, 1935 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Jerry and Martha (Wickard) Horn.

Faye was a devoted homemaker and member of the Wesleyan Church of the Cross in Carlisle. She was a longtime member of Carlisle Brethren in Christ Church, involved in Sunday School, the Choir, preparing and serving meals, and other volunteer activities. She was employed by Super Shoes for 8 years prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Wilson P. Hurley, one son, Mark (Mary) Keck of Lewisberry, two daughters, Anita (Lynn) Fahnestock of Shippensburg and Patty (Steve) Clark of Mechanicsburg, one stepson, Terry (Karen) Hurley of Harrisburg, one stepdaughter, Dawn (Terry) Mellick of Carlisle, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother, Floyd (Connie) Horn of Carlisle.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Keck, sisters, Betty Thrush and Geraldine King, and brothers, Paul Horn and Robert Horn.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, 430 B Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. It was Faye's request that you remember her by doing acts of kindness for others. The family is grateful for the care provided to Faye by the staff of Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle. Graveside services will be private. www.EwingBrothers.com.

