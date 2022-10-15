Faye A. Drawbaugh

April 13, 1946 - October 12, 2022

Faye A. (Weary) Drawbaugh, 76, of Newville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at home. She was born on April 13, 1946, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late J. Maynard Weary and Treva Mae (Brehm) Weary. She was the widow of Robert E. Drawbaugh.

Faye graduated from Big Spring High School with the Class of 1964 and served as class treasurer since graduation. She was an active member of McClure's Gap Church of God and served on many committees throughout the years and played the piano and organ. Faye worked for Kay & Ray's Potato Chips, MGM Pharmacy, Swaim Health Center, Oak Flat Elementary School and retired after working for Cohick & Associates in Carlisle. She also worked for Dr. Kempfe in Carlisle and was a past tax collector for Upper Frankford Twp. Faye loved to garden, cook, watch the Washington Redskins and the Capitals hockey teams and spend time with family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Timothy S. (Teresa) Drawbaugh, Matthew L. Drawbaugh and Wesley A. (Nicole) Drawbaugh, all of Newville, three grandsons, Parker S. Drawbaugh, Owen W. Drawbaugh and Mason J. Drawbaugh, one step-granddaughter Amanda J. Stoey, two sisters, Phyllis Mihalich and Nancy Creek and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother Boyd Weary.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the McClure's Gap Church of God, 130 Church of God Rd., Newville, PA 17241 with Pastor Ed Rosenberry officiating. Burial will be in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at McClure's Gap Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure's Gap Church of God or to The Pennsylvania Forestry Assoc., PO Box 208, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.