Fay M. Minich

March 19, 1940- January 04, 2023

Fay M. Minich, age 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2023, at the Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. She was born March 19, 1940, in Carlisle to the late LeRoy W. Minich, Sr. and Velva V. (Snyder) Minich.

Fay retired from the Department of General Services, State of PA. She was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle where she was a trustee, conference delegate and former officer of the One Room School House and Minich family reunion committees. Fay was also a Sunday School teacher, Pioneer Club teacher, church camp counselor and Bible quiz team coach. In her free time Fay was an avid reader. She was known as "Aunt Fay" to extended family and friends.

She is survived by her nephew Curtis L. Minich of Reading, PA; niece Jessica A. Minich Dalinsky and her companion Eric Morrow of Carlisle and great niece Cassie L. Minich of Reading.

In addition to her late parents, Fay was preceded in death by her brother LeRoy W. Minich, Jr. and sister-in-law Ann E. Minich.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Waggoners UMC Future Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.