Fannie M. Hummel

December 10, 1938- March 29, 2023

Fannie M. Hummel, age 84, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. She was born December 10, 1938, in Summerton, SC to the late James A. and Lillie Mae (Pearson) Ragins.

Fannie retired from the US Naval Support Activity Center, Mechanicsburg, PA. She cherished most her family and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her sons Chuck Hummel and his wife Amy of Boiling Springs, PA, Rochester Richburg of Baltimore, MD and Douglas Richburg of Baltimore, MD; daughters Angela Richburg of Georgia and Cynthia Richburg and her companion Mike Johnson of York, PA; sisters Odessa Justis of Baltimore, MD, Marlene Francis of Reisterstown, MD and Lavern Watkins of Baltimore, MD. Fannie is also survived by numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Fannie was preceded in death by her husband Lester F. Hummel, sister Lillie Walker and brother-in-law Willie Walker.

A viewing for Fannie will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com. .