Faith in Focus: The difference of one

When we look at the news, the headlines often feature someone of great importance saying or doing something that will affect the world. Compared to that, we may see ourselves as rather unimportant.
This is not so. One person can make a difference in very many lives.
There is nothing more important than the influence parents have on their children. It may seem like a small thing, but it has a large impact.
If you have children, or grandchildren, you are teaching when you are with them. Sometimes you will do that by what you say. Always you will teach by what you do. There are no perfect parents, but recognizing the influence we have can help us do better. We make a difference.
We can also make a difference in our extended family. As a result of the pandemic, most people are staying home more and having less contact with people. A note or a phone call can make someone’s day brighter. It can help stave off loneliness and let them know they are remembered. It can make a difference that will be remembered for a long time.
Teachers can make a difference in the lives of their students. Perhaps you can remember a teacher who imparted to you a love of a specific subject or of learning in general. Perhaps their kindness at some time made you feel more valued as a person. Teachers have great potential for positive influence.
A coach made a big difference for me. He taught me important lessons that I have drawn upon at different times in my life. Set high goals, then work to achieve them. Don’t give up, keep running. When you feel tired, run faster. He made a difference for me.
In our associations at church, we often find people who make a difference in our lives. Conversely, we also have the opportunity to make a difference for others. I am grateful for those who have been a positive influence in my life and in the lives of my children.
All around us are those who have made a difference in our lives. Likewise there are opportunities for us to make a difference in others’ lives. This could be in performing arts, fine arts, hobbies and other associations. It could be as simple as a smile or greeting to someone around us.
Whenever we meet other people, there are opportunities to make a difference for them and for them to be a positive influence on us. This can happen anytime.
Of course the one who made the greatest difference was Jesus Christ. Although He was never a leader in government or a general in the military, He made a difference in the lives of the people around Him. Through His death and resurrection, He has made a difference for every person who has lived or who will yet live on this earth. Because of Him, we will all be resurrected someday.
As we begin this new year, let us resolve to make a positive difference for those around us and never underestimate the influence for good we can be.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.