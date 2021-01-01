Faith in Focus: The difference of one

When we look at the news, the headlines often feature someone of great importance saying or doing something that will affect the world. Compared to that, we may see ourselves as rather unimportant.

This is not so. One person can make a difference in very many lives.

There is nothing more important than the influence parents have on their children. It may seem like a small thing, but it has a large impact.

If you have children, or grandchildren, you are teaching when you are with them. Sometimes you will do that by what you say. Always you will teach by what you do. There are no perfect parents, but recognizing the influence we have can help us do better. We make a difference.

We can also make a difference in our extended family. As a result of the pandemic, most people are staying home more and having less contact with people. A note or a phone call can make someone’s day brighter. It can help stave off loneliness and let them know they are remembered. It can make a difference that will be remembered for a long time.