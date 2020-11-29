 Skip to main content
Fae E. Barrick

Fae E. Barrick, age 89 of Carlisle, passed away November 26, 2020 at home. Born October 23, 1931 in Blain, PA, daughter of the late Harry L. and Lillie E. (Watson) Shumaker. She was the widow of Harvey W. Barrick.

At Fae's request, there will be no viewing and the service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

