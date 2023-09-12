F. Gregory Maloni

May 11, 1945 - Sept. 04, 2023

MECHANICSBURG, PA - F. Gregory "Greg" Maloni of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away at age 78, on September 4, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on May 11, 1945, in Clearfield, PA, to Fernand "Fred" J. Maloni and Grace C. (Bressler) Maloni.

Greg is survived by his step-daughter, Natalie (Nale) Spiroff and husband, David, of Enola, PA; step-grandchildren: Angela, Victoria, Joshua, Veronica, JoAnn, and their spouses and children; Jennifer (Encin) Druckenmiller (considered a daughter) and husband, Jim, of Kansas City, MO; along with long-time friends, considered as brothers and sisters: John "Jack" Straka, Frances Valora, Linda McLaughlin, and Ronald Amon.

Greg was predeceased by his father in 2004; his mother in 2018; his brother, Mark Maloni, in 2017; his friend and companion of multiple decades, Carol A. Encin, in 2023; and Mark E. Encin (considered a son) in 2006.

Greg was a man of strong values and positions and was very knowledgeable on many subjects. He was a unique combination of strength and compassion. He loved his Old English Sheepdogs, and his many other pets over the years. He was an honorable US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He had a successful career as a Pennsylvania State Trooper with Criminal Investigations at Carlisle Barracks for over 29 years. Greg served in various roles, including Mounted Police and Helicopter Co-Pilot. After retirement, he worked as a Driver Supervisor with Enterprise for over 17 years.

As a graduate of West Side Central Catholic (now Bishop O'Reilly) High School in Wilke-Barre, PA, Greg went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1965.

Greg enjoyed golf, aviation, traveling, and various activities with his memberships and friends. He was a 32nd Degree, 37-year member of the Harrisburg Chapter of the A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. He was also a proud member of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association. Greg had a passion for collecting rare and unique cars and guns. He was also a dedicated supporter of the Navy's Blue Angels, the Naval Aviation Museum, as well as numerous PA State Police and veterans' organizations.

In Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, a viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. at Malpezzi Funeral Home; a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church; and entombment with Honors at 1:15 p.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Additional specifics will be announced at the service.

Greg will long be remembered for his distinguished service as a State Trooper, his dedication to his country, and his commitment to his family and friends.

Charitable donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

