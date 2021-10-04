F. Glenn Peffer

Glenn Peffer, son of Edgar W. Peffer and Mary Spangler Peffer and was born May 3, 1927, in Mechanicsburg PA. He passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. Glenn attended Mechanicsburg High School and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage with his wife Shirley B. Peffer. Born and raised on the family farm in Churchtown, Cumberland County. Glenn simply loved being a farmer and later purchased two farms in Cumberland County. Glenn was successful because he and his wife worked well together along with their sons and daughter. Glenn and Shirley were top breeders of Registered Holstein Dairy cows. Their breeding stock are nationally known that spread over the entire nation into California, to international farms in Europe and South America. His greatest achievements were his love of family and friends, and sharing his home farm along the Yellow Breeches Creek with fisherman from all over the Country and churches to use for Baptisms. He will be missed for his genuine interest in his fellow neighbors, friends, extended family and Country. He was recognized on February 27, 2009, for his dedication and service to humanity and the Holstein Industry by being inducted into the Pennsylvania Holstein Hall of Fame. He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Carlisle. Glenn was active in the local 4-H beef and dairy clubs and served as a delegate to the National Holstein Convention for many years. He also served on the Cumberland County Farmers Home Administration Board, elected director of the Southeastern PA Artificial Breeders Board, and named outstanding young farmer in 1959. He served on the SPABC Sire purchasing committee, the CCNB Bank Agricultural Board and is a lifetime member of the National Holstein Association. Glenn is survived by his wife Shirley Brindle Peffer of 70 years, daughter Patricia Retz and husband Dan Retz, his two sons, Allen R. Peffer and Charles L. Peffer, also sisters Florence Musgrove and husband Dave, sister Mary Paulos and husband Ralph, and younger brother Roy Peffer and many extended family members. He asked for no flowers, donations may be made to his church at 1340 Forge Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, with Rev. Harold Yeager officiating. www.EwingBrothers.com.