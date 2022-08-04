F. Bruce O'Connell, Jr., age 83, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022. Born in Clifton, New Jersey, he was the son of the late F. Bruce O'Connell, Sr. and C. Mildred O'Connell (nee McGhee). He graduated from Clifton High School in 1957 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1963.Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Alice O'Connell (nee Heinold) and they resided in Wayne, New Jersey where they raised their children, Glenn and Kathleen. He was a member, Deacon and Youth Leader at the Preakness Reformed Church and later a faithful member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City, NJ. Bruce served as a regional communications and service manager for AT&T for nearly 30 years and the communications manager for National Freight, Inc. in Vineland, New Jersey. Bruce loved his family and he and Alice hosted many family events throughout the years leaving a lifetime of memories. Bruce was a member of the Marine Corps League, Detachment #676, Cape May Court House, NJ and to Detachment #524, in Carlisle, PA. Bruce selflessly served Cumberland and Perry Counties as their Toys for Tots coordinator, organizing and distributing toys to thousands of children from 2018 - 2021. Bruce received countless awards for his service to his community. Bruce is survived by his wife, Alice I. O'Connell, son Glenn S. O'Connell (Laura), of Pequannock, New Jersey, and daughter, Kathleen A. Sheely (Andrew), of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, his sister Susan Southern, of Rutherford, New Jersey, and brother James J. O'Connell, of Oak Ridge, New Jersey. Bruce loved spending time and sharing in the lives with his grandchildren, Heather, Brooke, Dan, Aidan and Anna. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Preakness Reformed Church, 131 Church Lane, Wayne, NJ, followed by an 11 o'clock service, and culminating with his burial with Military Honors. In lieu of Flowers, please consider contributing to The Marine Corps League-Det. # 524. PO Box 1078 Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the online guest book and view the full obit, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com