Evelyn T. Sheaffer

June 22, 1930- March 02, 2023

Evelyn T. Sheaffer, 92, of Carlisle, passed peacefully on March 2, 2023 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

She was the widow of the Rev. Sterlen S. Sheaffer who died on January 27, 2021. They were married for 70 years.

Evelyn was a graduate of the former Messiah Academy. She was a devoted minister's wife having served as choir director and church secretary.

In 1987 she received her new title as Nanna. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed baking and hosting family meals.

Evelyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Lester Thumma and four sisters, Mildred Lebo, Mary Garman, Cecile Herr and Romaine Lehman.

Surviving are her children, Timothy (Teresa) Sheaffer of Camp Hill, PA and Thomas (Beverly) Sheaffer of Boiling Springs, PA; her grandchildren Kara Sheaffer of Enola, PA, Matthew (Kayla) Sheaffer of Carlisle. PA, Luke Sheaffer of Boiling Springs, PA, Peter Sheaffer and Sarah Sheaffer of Camp Hill, PA; his great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nora and Miles Sheaffer; Special family friend Kenneth C. Walker of Carlisle PA.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM from First Lutheran Church, Carlisle, with the Rev. Lisa M. Leber officiating. Burial will be in LeTort Cemetery, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday from 12:30 PM until time of service.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle, PA 17013.