Evelyn R. Barrick

Evelyn R. (Sheriff) Barrick, age 94 of Carlisle died from COVID-19 on December 26, 2020. Evelyn was a resident of Church of God Home. Born December 18, 1926 in North Middleton Township, daughter of the late Frank P. and Margaret E. (Morton) Sheriff.

Graveside service will be held at 10am Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Westminster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com