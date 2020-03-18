Evelyn L. Heller, age 99 of Biglerville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was born Saturday, January 8, 1921 in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Grover and Lola (Zitzer) Melester.

Evelyn graduated in the Class of 1939 from Carlisle High School. She worked for CH Musselman. She attended Lutheran Church in Carlisle and Idaville United Brethren Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, knitting and sewing sweaters and scarfs.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Pamela L. Black of Gettysburg, and Tierney S. (Mike) Strickhouser of Biglerville; two sons, Scott A. Heller of Aspers and Barry L. Heller of Hanover; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed in1988, Glenn A. Heller; twin sister, Mary Glunt; sister, Mildred Bear; son-in-law, William A. Black and brother-in-law, Dean Hoffman.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be private at the family's discretion. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.

