Evelyn L. Burgard Adams

Evelyn Louise Burgard Adams, mother and homemaker, 104, of Carlisle, entered her eternal home in heaven on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on July 31,1916 in Richmond, VA to the late Emma Schroll and William Sipe. She married Charles M. Burgard in 1937 and was married to him until his death in 1972.

God blessed their union with five children, Rev. Charles R. Burgard (Dianne), Patricia A. Fetter (Willis, deceased), Carole M. Bender (John, deceased), Jean L. Baish (Dennis) and David M. Burgard (Kim), two brothers, Paul Sipe, and Lester Sipe,10 grandchildren, Dawn Warfield (deceased), Donald R. Burgard (Anne), Julie Walzer (Russel), Steve Bender, Michael Bender (Tara), Dennis Baish (Kristy), Ryan Baish (Emily), Darin Baish (Jen), Jennifer Hazel (Adam), David Burgard (Carol), 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Rebecca Brownawell, Edward Sipe, Gertrude Miller, Velva Handshew, Viola Negley, William Sipe, and Erma Rodrigues.

She faithfully attended the Opossum Hill Church where her love for others, faithful prayers, and her expressed love for the Lord Jesus Christ was always evident in her life.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Charles R. Burgard as the officiant. Burial will be in LeTort Cemetery, Middlesex Twp.