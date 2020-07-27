Evelyn Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn (Kiracofe) Grove, 80, of Carlisle and formerly of Boiling Springs, PA passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Thornwald Home, Carlisle. She was born May 29, 1940 in Carlisle to the late John Milton and Viola (Merris) Kiracofe and was the widow of H. Russell Grove II.

Evelyn was the owner and secretary of Briarwood Construction with her husband, Russell and attended a very short period at Penn State University. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and Red Hatters Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, traveling, bird watching, photography and snowmobiling. Evelyn especially enjoyed spending time with family and family gatherings.

Surviving are her children, Henry “Russ” Russell Grove III of Gardners, Susan “Sue” (Grove) Stuck of Boiling Springs, James “Jim” Grove of Boiling Springs and David “Dave” Milton Grove of Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, John Milton Kiracofe Jr. of Lake Wales, Fl. Additionally, she is survived by several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Kiracofe.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Churchtown Church of God, 351 Old Stonehouse Rd. South, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 with Pastor Brian Warner officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery immediately following the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.