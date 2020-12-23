Evelyn Gelatt Sampson

She was born June 9th 1920 in Thompson, PA. She was the daughter of the late Gaylord and Florence (Gully) Gelatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Sampson, and is survived by two sons, Raymond Aaron with his wife Gracia and Eric Jonathan with his wife Rosie. She had four grandchildren Joseph with his wife Sandra, Jonathan with wife Talia, Mark, and Jennifer. She had three great grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, and Inara Sampson.