Evelyn Gelatt Sampson

Evelyn Sampson died December 21, 2020.
She was born June 9th 1920 in Thompson, PA. She was the daughter of the late Gaylord and Florence (Gully) Gelatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Sampson, and is survived by two sons, Raymond Aaron with his wife Gracia and Eric Jonathan with his wife Rosie. She had four grandchildren Joseph with his wife Sandra, Jonathan with wife Talia, Mark, and Jennifer. She had three great grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, and Inara Sampson.
Evelyn was a member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania where she had a special interest in the Prayer Group, Christian Education, Choir and was involved in the Williamsburg dinners and Steeplepeople.
Services will be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be held, when it is safe, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Luke's Episcopal Church, 8 East Keller Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050