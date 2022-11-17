Evelyn E. Shenk

Evelyn W. Shenk

May 11, 1926- November 15, 2022

Evelyn Anna Weaver Shenk, of Boiling Springs, PA, ran into the arms of her savior on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Evelyn was born May 11, 1926, in Boiling Springs, to the late Annie Siplinger Weaver and Willis Weaver. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Lynn Shenk.

She was a member of Boiling Springs United Methodist Church until it closed and then became a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She played the piano and organ for church services for many years. She was also a Sunday school teacher, and faithfully served her church family in diverse ways. Additionally, she worked at the GC Murphy store in Carlisle and the Handy Market in Boiling Springs.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ronald) Gensler; son, Christopher W. Shenk; and daughter-in-law, Maggie Shenk.

Evelyn is also survived by eight grandchildren: Angela (Dennis) Hockensmith; Tammy (George) Loudon; Barry Myrick; Brent (Ellen) Gensler; Daena (Joseph) Longenecker; Julia Shenk; Caitlin (Andrew) Stein; and Joseph (Rachel) Shenk. Moreover, she has 20 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of Evelyn taking them to the Boilings Springs lake to feed ducks.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P. M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle, the Rev. Matthew Plant will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 P. M. until time of service.