Evangelia (Angie) Spanos passed from this life to the next peacefully in her home in the comfort of her loving family on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born the oldest of 11 children, on January 5, 1927, in the remote mountain village of Neohori Nafpaktias Greece to George and Katherine (Lazodimos) Plakas. She was 94 years, 7 months old. Her life growing up was a difficult one. She received only a third-grade education because of the responsibilities she had to take on as the oldest child in her family. After enduring the occupation of Greece during World War II and the Civil War that followed, she was married to John N. Spanos in 1951. While living in Greece, they had three of their five children before John immigrated to the United States to establish their new life, leaving Evangelia to follow two years later in December of 1958 sailing alone with her three children (ages 6, 4 and 2). In 1965, she proudly became a US Citizen after which she obtained her driver's license as a demonstration of her independence. Together, they worked around the clock, taking turns raising their family which would eventually grow by two more children born in the United States. In 1964, they acquired John's Hideaway Restaurant and ran it until 1986, when they retired. Their hard work in the restaurant business allowed them to establish a meaningful life for themselves, provide educations for their five children, and sponsor other families to emigrate from Greece. Evangelia's greatest legacy is her family which includes five children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren (her third great grandchild is due this fall). She was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian who attended church faithfully and was very active as a member of the St. Catherine's Philoptochos Society. She instilled a love of God and His church in each of her children. Religious events were the cornerstone of many family gatherings where she would spoil all with her excellent cooking of Greek food.
She is preceded in death by her husband John N. Spanos who died in 1991, five younger siblings and her infant grandson Adam Wallenmeyer. She is survived by her daughter Katherine (John) Doulgeris of Carlisle, Nicholas (Laura) Spanos of Carlisle, Crisa (Everette) Hamilton of Harrisburg, Mary (Bill) Wallenmeyer of Shermans Dale and George (Beth) Spanos of Hummelstown. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Christopher (Alison Davis) Doulgeris, Stephanie Doulgeris and her son Grayson, Lia Spanos and her son Joseph, Thomas Hamilton and his fiancée Erin Price, Otto Wallenmeyer and his fiancée Shianne Steele, Yanni Wallenmeyer, Abby Spanos, Alexander Spanos and Katherine Spanos.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a Trisagion service at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverdon Dr., Camp Hill with Fr. Michael Varvarelis as the officiant. Burial will be at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed from Holy Trinity Camp Hill's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Proceeds will support the Philoptochos Society and the needs of the church in Evangelia's home village in Greece. www.Since1853.com.