Evangelia (Angie) Spanos passed from this life to the next peacefully in her home in the comfort of her loving family on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born the oldest of 11 children, on January 5, 1927, in the remote mountain village of Neohori Nafpaktias Greece to George and Katherine (Lazodimos) Plakas. She was 94 years, 7 months old. Her life growing up was a difficult one. She received only a third-grade education because of the responsibilities she had to take on as the oldest child in her family. After enduring the occupation of Greece during World War II and the Civil War that followed, she was married to John N. Spanos in 1951. While living in Greece, they had three of their five children before John immigrated to the United States to establish their new life, leaving Evangelia to follow two years later in December of 1958 sailing alone with her three children (ages 6, 4 and 2). In 1965, she proudly became a US Citizen after which she obtained her driver's license as a demonstration of her independence. Together, they worked around the clock, taking turns raising their family which would eventually grow by two more children born in the United States. In 1964, they acquired John's Hideaway Restaurant and ran it until 1986, when they retired. Their hard work in the restaurant business allowed them to establish a meaningful life for themselves, provide educations for their five children, and sponsor other families to emigrate from Greece. Evangelia's greatest legacy is her family which includes five children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren (her third great grandchild is due this fall). She was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian who attended church faithfully and was very active as a member of the St. Catherine's Philoptochos Society. She instilled a love of God and His church in each of her children. Religious events were the cornerstone of many family gatherings where she would spoil all with her excellent cooking of Greek food.