 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evan Jacob Slagle

  • 0
Evan Jacob Slagle

Evan Jacob Slagle

October 31, 1992- October 19, 2022

Evan J. Slagle, 29, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his residence. To view the full obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News