Evalene A Bowen, 96, of Dillsburg, PA, passed away at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Evalene was born June 4, 1925, in Dillsburg, PA to the late Roy and Lucy (Sheaffer) Shank.

She worked as a retired laborer at former Musselmans. She also worked at Knouse Foods. Evalene was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in York, PA, and a former member of Goodyear Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and game night at the Lake Meade Community Center.

She is survived by her loving niece, Vonnie Attig of York, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Starner.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be held at Goodyear Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.