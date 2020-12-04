Eva Mae Hertzler

As a young girl Eva went to Kralltown Schools, York, Co. She later graduated from the West Side Sanitarium Nursing School, York, Pa and became a licensed practical nurse. For many years she worked for Family Practice offices in Mechanicsburg, where she was well known for her compassionate care of many patients who still remember her to this day. She retired from the Mechanicsburg Family Practice Clinic (Pinnacle Health). Eva was an excellent mother and grandmother, an outstanding cook, an accomplished gardener, a talented seamstress who made many wedding gowns for her family and friends, and an avid quilter. Long before women made a mark for themselves in the world she made one with her career and her creative talents. She was gifted in writing poetry. She could upholster furniture, entertain graciously, or lead a community organization. She was active in The Grantham Women's Club and The Christian Women's Club.