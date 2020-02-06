Eva M. Albracht, 90, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February, 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1929 in Hamburg, Germany to the late Carl W. and Bertha (Blume) Fritze. Eva was the widow of Karl Albracht.

Eva was self-employed as a cat breeder. During her career she was an avid cat and dog breeder in Shippensburg, PA, Tulsa, OK, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL. She loved her dog, Lilly and cat, Simon. Eva also loved to travel and she was able to see most of the world.

Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Gotthard (Dennis) of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Jennifer Hinson (Chris) of Spring Grove, PA, Justin Goodhart (Jenn) of Phoenixville, PA; great-grandchildren, Abie, Jakob, Jarod, Emily, Sydney, and Blake. Also surviving are step-grandchildren, Tina Salomone, Michelle Gotthard, and Scott Gotthard; step-great-grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, Vincent, Rachel, and Paris; and two great-great- grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by a very good friend, Heinz Juhls.

A celebration of her life will be held privately by her family according to her wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 424 East Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

