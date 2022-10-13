Eva Louise Hartman

June 24, 1935- October 06, 2022

Eva Louise Hartman, age 87, passed away at the home of her daughter on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Saint Peters, Missouri with her husband by her side. She was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 24, 1935, to Norman and Gertrude Miller (nee Sipe). She lived most of her life in Carlisle where she met and married, the love of her life, John D. Hartman on October 21, 1953. They were married for almost 69 years,

Eva was a kind, loving and generous friend to all who knew her. She was extremely talented and creative in many areas and was best known for her delicious desserts and beautifully decorated cakes. She was a long-standing member of Bethel Assembly in Carlisle where she served many years as the Beginners Sunday School teacher. She also worked many years as a crystal inspector at Reeves Hoffman Co. in Carlisle. She loved to travel visiting new places, but always returned to her beloved mountains. However, it was her family who brought her the greatest joy. She loved spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face. Though her final years were marred by the effects of Alzheimer's, her faith in God never wavered. She is finally at peace with her Heavenly Father.

Eva is survived by her Husband John, Two Daughters, Velva E. (Jerry) Wilgus of Wichita, KS, Beverly A. (Michael) Wilgus of Saint Peters, MO; Six Grandsons, Nathan (Stacy) Wilgus, Jason (Ashley) Wilgus, Jody Wilgus, Michael (Lauren) Wilgus, Jeffrey Wilgus, Timothy Wilgus; Three Great-Grandsons, Tyler Hall, Drake Wilgus, Jonah Wilgus; Three Great-Granddaughters, Zoe Wilgus, Leila Wilgus, Sunny Wilgus; Great-Great-Grandson, Ronan Hall; Sister, Eldora (Gary) Blacksmith; Sister-In-Law, Ethel Crozier; and a host of other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Norman E. Miller; Mother, Gertrude M. Miller; Brothers, Norman Miller, Jr., Donald E. Miller, Gary D. Miller, Aubrey M. Miller, Vincent B. Miller; and one sister, Velva L. Miller.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bongiorno Conference Center Christian Conference Center Donate - Bongiorno Christian Retreat Center (bongiornocc.com).

A memorial service will be held in Carlisle at later date to be announced. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.