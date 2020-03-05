Eva Kay Wolfe, 73, of Dillsburg, PA, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her husband, Melvin Eugene Wolfe, and her loving family. She was born July 15, 1946 to the late Foster E. and Rena Mae (Reinhart) Hockenberry in Newville, PA.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101 Crossroad School Rd., Newville, PA 17241 with Rev. Molly Haggerty officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dream Foundation, 1528 Chapala St., Suite 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.