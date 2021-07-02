Eunice H. Oliver, 85, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Argyle, Texas. She was born on January 13, 1936 in Carlisle. She was the widow of the late Samuel Oliver and the second daughter of the late Allen S. Smallwood, Sr. and Helena (Davenport) Robinson.

Eunice was a retired labor and delivery nurse. She was employed at both Carlisle and Holy Spirit Hospitals before retiring after 41 years. Post retirement, she enjoyed having coffee in the mornings with neighbors, watching professional tennis matches, taking church bus trips to Atlantic City, and taking extended vacations to see her children and grandchildren in different places across the nation.

Eunice is survived by one son, Nathan L. Smallwood (wife Judith) of Southlake, Texas; two daughters, Natalie Oliver- Atherton (husband Jeffrey) of Centennial Colorado and Michele Oliver (wife Terri Adams) of Argyle, Texas; one brother, Robert T. Smallwood; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Evaline Goens and three brothers, Allen, Ronald and William Smallwood.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Walter R. Reed officiating. Burial will be at the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036. www.Since1853.com.