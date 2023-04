Eugene R. "Chuck" Stoner, Jr., 72, of Carlisle, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023. A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, burial will follow at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a complete obituary.