Eugene S. Schlosnagle

December 28, 1921 - June 16, 2023

Eugene S. Schlosnagle, 101, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 16, 2023. The middle child of Howard and Maude Spoerlein Schlosnagle, Gene, along with his five brothers and five sisters, was raised on a farm in Accident, Maryland.

Gene's formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse, featured a high school graduating class of 21 students, and was highlighted by his selection to represent the University of Maryland during a month-long Danforth Fellowship for juniors across the United States. These outstanding students were chosen from those universities that offered agricultural programs. Gene's formal education concluded when he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Maryland. Upon graduation from the university, Gene worked as a high school teacher in western Maryland where he met his wife-to-be, Ethel Smeltzer, the public health nurse for schools in the area. One month after Gene and Ethel met, they were engaged, and, one month later, Gene was drafted into the United States Army.

After completing basic training at Camp Blanding in Florida, Gene was shipped off to Southampton, England, where he was assigned to the 5th Armored Division, and he was awarded a Battle Star for his division's service in the Battle of the Bulge. When World War II ended, Gene served in the Occupation for one year where, among his other duties, he delivered documents pertaining to German prisoners during the war crimes trials in Nuremberg. In June of 1946, Gene returned home from Germany and married Ethel. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Ethel's passing in November of 2005.

Gene's first job after being discharged from the Army was with the federal government, and his assignment was to teach GI farmers the best farming practices—both in the classroom and on their farms. During the five years Gene served in this capacity, he and Ethel purchased a farm on the edge of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Here, they fattened 90 beef cattle and 36,000 broiler chickens. In time, the farm became the Nottingham Development.

Gene and Ethel took trips each year, traveling as many as nine weeks at a time, including five trips to the western United States and Canada. They particularly enjoyed visiting our national parks. And they traveled the world, visiting more than 70 different countries.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Jane S. Cowden, and her husband, William, of Lititz, Pennsylvania; and Carol S. Bradford of Alexandria, Virginia. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 14, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle. The service will be livestreamed via the church website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle 17013; Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050; Green Ridge Village, 410 Big Spring Road, Newville 17241; or the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret Street, Carlisle 17013.